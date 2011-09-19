ATTENTION MARKETS: Obama And Geithner To Deliver 1-2 Punch On Taxes Starting Monday At 10:30 ET

President Barack Obama and Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner will make back-to-back appearances Monday morning to introduce the administration’s new tax plan.



At 10:30 AM ET, Obama will unveil his recommendations for the “super committee” on deficit reduction, including the “Buffett tax,” in remarks from the White House Rose Garden. He is expected to emphasise the need for short-term economic stimulus to take priority over deficit reduction.

Congressional Republicans have ruled out any tax increases — which are key components of Obama’s jobs and deficit plans.

Geithner will then take questions from the White House press corps at about 11 AM along with Press Secretary Jay Carney and OMB director Jack Lew; an opportunity they will use to echo Obama’s calls for shared sacrifice.

In what will surely be must-see television, Geithner is expected to deny claims in Pulitzer Prize-winning Author Ron Suskind’s new book alleging disarray in the administration’s economic team. Suskind reports that Geithner disobeyed an order from Obama to consider plans to dissolve Citigroup during the financial crisis.

Geithner will also face tough questions regarding his failed push for EuroTARP in Poland this weekend.

