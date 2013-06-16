Attention: Marissa Mayer, Here's A Radical, Beautiful Idea For The Yahoo Front Page

Nicholas Carlson

In the past few months, teams led by Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer redesigned Flickr to look beautiful and clean like this…

…and redesigned Yahoo Weather to look sleek and modern like this.

yahoo weather app

But even after a redesign a few months ago the Yahoo Homepage still looks cluttered and old-fashioned like this…

yahoo homepage current

A developer/designer named Quincy Gibbs thinks this is a shame.

He’s sent us some cool-looking mock-ups for how Mayer should redesign Yahoo.com, again.

