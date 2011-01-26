Attention Illinois Supreme Court!

Just in case the Illinois Supreme Court justices weren’t paying attention, White House advisor Valerie Jarrett told ABC News this morning that the President would like to see his former chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, on the ballot in the Chicago mayoral primary. Mr. Emanuel was tossed of the ballot yesterday by an appellate court, which said that he failed to meet the candidate residency requirement.



Illinois Supreme Court justices are elected officials, so it’s all but certain they didn’t need these dots connected. But the White House apparently wanted to make sure that all seven justices understood, exactly, the President’s position.

