You can now live inside a 'Harry Potter' film set

If you miss visiting Hogwarts in the Harry Potter movies, you can go back. England’s Royal Connaught Park stood in for the wizarding school in the movies. The buildings played The Great Hall, and Dumbledore’s office.

Now, after five years of renovations, they’re apartments. The rent will set you back a few galleons — units cost between $US500,000 to over $US3 million.

Story by Jacob Shamsian, editing by Stephen Parkhurst



