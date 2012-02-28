Attention Entrepreneurs: Enter Our Startup 2012 Competition For Cash And Glory

Calling All Entrepreneurs!

Apply here to enter. Applications close March 30.

Startups: If you think you have what it takes to stand out among the best entrepreneurs in NYC and beyond, now is your chance. From hundreds of applicants, our panel of VC judges will winnow the list down to 10. Each will present on stage at the Startup 2012 conference on May 3, and then withstand the judges’ grilling. One lucky winner will come out on top by a vote of the judges and the crowd. The winner pockets a $25,000 investment and $50,000 in goods and services to jumpstart the business. Even more valuable than the cash investment is the exposure and networking opportunities you’ll receive if you’re chosen as one of the finalists.



Startup 2012 is for startups that have raised less than $2.5 million in outside financing. See the full eligibility criteria here.



Applications close at midnight on March 30.

More info:

Official Business Plan Competition Rules

Enter the competition

Tickets — Early Bird Prices

Follow @startupSAI – #startup2012

Question? Email events [at] businessinsider.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.