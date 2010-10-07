MLB Puts Gag Order On Agents, Teams Negotiating Through The Media

Thanks to the upcoming postseason an interesting news item fell under the radar last week: Major League Baseball and its players association agreed to alter a few aspects of free agency.



Most of the agreement was fairly inconsequential. Four of the six changes simply pushed paperwork deadlines forward. But the last “substantive change to the operation of the free agent market” included the following update (via the MLBPA press release):

“Restrictions on the abilities of the clubs, players and agents to conduct their free-agent negotiations through use of the media.”

Hear that Scott Boras? No more hijacking World Series telecasts to announce your superstar client is seeking a new contract because his existing $25.2M annual salary just won’t cut it.

Boras isn’t the only sports agent who’s made use of this tactic, and baseball isn’t the only sport where it’s a problem. In fact, it was such a big aspect of contract negotiations between Darelle Revis and the New York Jets this offseason, that the two sides had to agree to “no more finger pointing through the media” long before they ever came close to signing a contract.

But Boras is the biggest culprit, as it’s become his winter ritual to float alleged contract offers from phantom teams to drive up the price of his biggest clients. These new restrictions should put an end to the super agent’s most effective bargaining practice. What now?

Your move, Scott.

