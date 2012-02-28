ATTENTION AOLERS, PATCHIES!

Over on our story about increasing friction between AOL CEO Tim Armstrong and HuffPo boss Arianna Huffington, a commenter going by the name “Carl Tucker,” took the opportunity to lash out at Patch, AOL’s local news network of blogs.



He wrote:

“You mention Patch. Main Street Connect has a similar model but is turning profit. Perhaps Aol should have invested in profitable models like ours rather than dumping money into Patch.”

In response, a commenter going by the name of AOL’s Patch boss, Warren Webster, wrote the following angry response:

Carl I regret to stoop to the point of responding to you, but I will here.

A couple of points:

1) Patch is about building out a footprint that will scale and monetise over time. The last several years have been about infrastructure development and growing engagement. No one asked if Facebook was profitable for its first 5 years. It is unfair to put that expectation on Patch.

2) Your company is a small local startup which I admire. Patch is a national organisation that is revolutionizing the news media. We have national advertising. We have project Devil. You do not. We are fishing from different advertiser ponds.

3) As a local company you need to make money for your investors. At Patch we are part of a company which will soon be in the Fortune 500. There are literally 100’s of metrics by which we can measure success. Money is just one of them. We funnel 100’s of users every month to the Huffington Post and other Aol properties. We have a terrific editorial staff breaking big national stories. Again different games.

Congratulations on making money. I truly wish you the best. Please stop comparing your organisation to ours. There is room in this space for the both of us.

Cheers,

WW

Patch PR has informed us that this comment was not written by the actual Warren Webster. We don’t allow impersonators around here, so we’ve deleted the comment.

