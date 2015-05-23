The NFL and Major League Baseball are the most attended sports leagues in the world

When it comes to attendance at a sporting event no sports league has a larger average crowd than the National Football League and it is not even close, according to data provided by Sporting Intelligence.

In 2014, the average NFL game drew 68,776 fans, more than 25,000 fans per game more than the next-highest league (the German Bundesliga, 43,500).

Here are the 17 top professional sports leagues based on average attendance.

Of course, the NFL season is just 16 games long. If we consider total attendance, Major League Baseball is the most popular, drawing more than 70 million fans during the 2014 season.

No other sports league in the world cracked 25 million.

