The 9 Teams That Lost The Most Fans Since The NHL Lockout

The 2004 NHL lockout was supposed to right all the wrongs of the league’s economic system.
But did it?
In many ways the answer is yes, but more than a few teams have seen their attendance numbers come crashing down since the lost season.
It’s not all because of the missing year, however.
Some fans have been disillusioned by complicated ownership issues as their teams’ contemplated moving to other cities.
Some franchises are stuck in terrible hockey markets. And in some places, their teams just stink. So it’s not fair to say that fans of these teams stopped coming just because of the lockout.
But it sure didn’t help.
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 20,066
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 19,683
Joe Louis Arena Capacity: 20,058
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 17,889
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 17,021
Staples centre Capacity: 18,118
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 17,677
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 16,837
Rexall Place Capacity: 16,839
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 15,936
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 15,519
BankAtlantic centre Capacity: 19,250
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 18,355
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 17,861
American Airlines centre Capacity: 18,532
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 13,693
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 13,128
Nassau Veterans Memorial Colosseum Capacity: 16,250
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 17,369
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 15,796
Nationwide Arena Capacity: 18,500
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 15,467
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 14,451
Jobing.com Arena Capacity: 17,125
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 18,077
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 16,367
Pepsi centre Capacity: 18,007
