The 9 Teams That Lost The Most Fans Since The NHL Lockout

Kevin Baumer
The 2004 NHL lockout was supposed to right all the wrongs of the league’s economic system.

But did it?

In many ways the answer is yes, but more than a few teams have seen their attendance numbers come crashing down since the lost season. 

It’s not all because of the missing year, however.

Some fans have been disillusioned by complicated ownership issues as their teams’ contemplated moving to other cities.

Some franchises are stuck in terrible hockey markets. And in some places, their teams just stink. So it’s not fair to say that fans of these teams stopped coming just because of the lockout. 

But it sure didn’t help.

Detroit Red Wings -- down 2%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 20,066

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 19,683

Joe Louis Arena Capacity: 20,058


Los Angeles Kings -- down 3%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 17,889

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 17,021

Staples centre Capacity: 18,118

Edmonton Oilers -- down 5%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 17,677

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 16,837

Rexall Place Capacity: 16,839


Florida Panthers -- down 5%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 15,936

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 15,519

BankAtlantic centre Capacity: 19,250


Dallas Stars -- down 6%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 18,355

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 17,861

American Airlines centre Capacity: 18,532


New York Islanders -- down 7%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 13,693

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 13,128

Nassau Veterans Memorial Colosseum Capacity: 16,250

Columbus Blue Jackets -- down 11%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 17,369

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 15,796

Nationwide Arena Capacity: 18,500

Phoenix Coyotes -- down 23%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 15,467

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 14,451

Jobing.com Arena Capacity: 17,125

Colorado Avalanche -- down 23%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 18,077

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 16,367

Pepsi centre Capacity: 18,007


But It's Not All Bad News

