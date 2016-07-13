Here's the buzz around IGNITION -- and why you shouldn't miss Business Insider's flagship conference

Ignition 2015 Join us for IGNITION 2016, December 7-8 at the Time Warner Center in NYC.

We have lined up some huge names to weigh in on cutting-edge innovations shaping the digital world. This year’s speaker roster includes 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, AT&T chairman and CEO Randall L. Stephenson, and Bleacher Report CEO Dave Finocchio, to name a few. If you’re still on the fence about joining us, read on!

What to watch for at IGNITION

1. Business Insider provides its readers with what they need to know through fast and smart content. That is exactly what you’ll get from IGNITION. Experience unscripted interviews, panels, presentations, fireside chats, and cool demos. There is always something new and interesting to hear at IGNITION.

2. IGNITION attracts top industry influencers to speak. This year you will hear from CEOs and other high-level executives of major companies ranging from Airbnb to AOL, IAC, WeWork, IBM, Adobe, Clear Channel, MasterCard, and many more. You won’t forget the session with New York City teenagers dishing about their real-world media-consumption habits. Harry Potter fans, take note: Susan Jurevics, the CEO of Pottermore, is speaking this year. IGNITION is your chance to get insight from the biggest names in the industry into the topics on everyone’s mind, including virtual reality, mobile, video, AI, fintech, and more.

3. With hundreds of innovation leaders under one roof, IGNITION is a fantastic opportunity for networking through extended breakfasts and lunches, sponsored workshops, and, of course, cocktail receptions.

4. One ticket, three days, 80+ speakers, 750+ attendees, and unlimited access to learning all things digital!

Who should attend?

Our attendee profile includes C-level executives, senior management, directors, business owners, and press. If you’re thirsty to learn how to be an industry pioneer, IGNITION is where you’ll learn the key trends to stay ahead.

Companies who have attended IGNITION include Adobe, Amazon, AOL, Bloomberg, Cisco, Ford, Google, Morgan Stanley, NBCUniversal, NYSE Euronext, Oculus VR, Yahoo, and Viacom.

IGNITION takes place December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

