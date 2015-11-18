Here's the buzz around IGNITION -- and why you shouldn't miss Business Insider's flagship conference

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Business Insider Business Insider founder Henry Blodget and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at IGNITION 2014.

Some of the biggest names have graced our stage — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Tumblr founder David Karp.

This year we’ve lined up another group of brilliant speakers. If you’re still on the fence, read on!

Why you should attend IGNITION

1. Business Insider is known for providing readers with what they need to know through fast and smart content. That’s exactly what you’ll get from our packed agenda. Experience unscripted interviews, panels, presentations, fireside chats, and cool demos. There’s always something new and interesting to hear at IGNITION.

2. IGNITION attracts top industry influencers to speak at our event. From CEO and high-level executives of major companies to YouTube sensations — Jeff Immelt, Maurice Lévy, Carolyn Everson, and Smosh — this is your chance to hear from the biggest names in the industry.

3. With hundreds of innovation leaders under one roof, IGNITION is a fantastic opportunity for networking.

4. One ticket, two days, 65-plus speakers, 750-plus attendees, and unlimited access to learning all things digital — set yourself apart by becoming a thought leader at IGNITION 2015.

Who should attend?

Our attendee profile includes C-level executives, senior management, directors, business owners, and press. If you’re thirsty to learn how to be an industry pioneer, IGNITION is where you’ll learn the key trends to stay ahead.

Companies who have attended IGNITION include Adobe, Amazon, AOL, Bloomberg, Cisco, Ford, Google, Morgan Stanley, NBCUniversal, NYSE Euronext, Oculus VR, Yahoo, and Viacom.

IGNITION takes place December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

