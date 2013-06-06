A Man Attempted To Kill Himself Outside The 'Today' Show This Morning

As a crowd gathered outside of Rockefeller Plaza this morning to watch the “Today” show a tried to kill himself by slashing his wrists, the New York Daily News reports.



Security tackled the man, who was then rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital and is expected to survive.

“He was controlled by our security team out there. However, he did harm himself in some way, so he’s now being attended to by medical personnel,” Matt Lauer said on the show. The man made it clear he did not intend to hurt anyone else but himself, Lauer said.



Lauer also sent out a number of tweets about the incident:

All secure on the plaza after a scary incident. Thanks to our security team and the NYPD. — Matt Lauer (@MLauer) June 6, 2013

Sorry, a man attempted to harm himself with a knife. He is under police control.In custody. — Matt Lauer (@MLauer) June 6, 2013

Members of the crowd in the Rockefeller Plaza took recorded the incident. We’ve embedded one picture below, and a video can be seen here. Neither are graphic, and the man cannot be identified in either, but the images may be distressing for obvious reasons:

