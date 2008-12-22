Attacked Mumbai Hotels Open Again

One has to admire their spirit. Less than a month after the devastating terrorist attacks in the city, two of the hotels hit, The Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal, welcomed guests again. (Although the old Palace wing of the Taj is still shut as is a main section of the Oberoi.) The Oberoi suffered 32 deaths and the Taj had 31.



The Straits Times: Both hotels were officially reopened after commemoration services, during which prayers were said by religious leaders for the 163 civilians and security personnel who had died in the attacks and the nearly 300 others who had been injured.

…The names of all those who died at the Taj will be inscribed at the base of a ‘Tree of Life’ that was unveiled during a private reception for Mumbai’s elite yesterday afternoon, Mr Tata said.

…About 100 of the Oberoi Trident’s 550 rooms were booked last night while the Taj, where 278 rooms were available, was 65 per cent full. Both hotels reported healthy reservations for their restaurants. Security was tight yesterday at their premises.

If this picture is any indication security is so tight there that another invasion like the one in November is highly unlikely.

