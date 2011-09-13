SEVERAL SUICIDE BOMBERS ATTACK US EMBASSY IN KABUL

Update: An ongoing battle is underway between gunmen in a Kabul high-rise and police following a suicide blast at 8:30 GMT.



BBC reports the attack appears to be a massive and complex operation with four suicide bombers spearheading the assault.

Marines are on the roof of the embassy are firming up their defence and returning fire.

It’s not clear the extent of the damage or the incursion, but the US embassy in Kabul has come under attack by militants.

CNN

Staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul took cover Tuesday as militants fired on the city centre from a building they took over a few blocks away, U.S. and Afghan officials said.

The Afghan National Directorate of Security said rocket-propelled grenades have been fired at the embassy.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

