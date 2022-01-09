7 things you need to know about ‘Attack on Titan’ before watching the final episodes of the series

On January 9, the second part of the final season of “Attack on Titan” premieres, bringing the series to its highly anticipated conclusion.

Since the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s wildly popular manga series premiered in 2013, “Attack on Titan” has become a global phenomenon. Over the course of that run, its universe has greatly expanded: What started as a straightforward story about humans fighting off man-eating monsters to survive has morphed into a political story that attempts to grapple with the intergenerational legacy of war.

Ahead of tuning in on Netflix for what’s sure to be an explosive final run, these are some of the key things you should know.

Warning: Major spoilers for “Attack on Titan” through season 4, part 1 ahead.