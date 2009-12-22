Attack On Iraqi Pipeline Halts Oil Exports For Fourth Time In Six Weeks

AFP reports that oil exports in northern Iraq were sabotaged Sunday after an attack on a pipeline caused a large oil spill.



The attack marks the fourth incident in six weeks, and comes just a week after contracts for seven oil fields were awarded to international consortiums.

Beefed up security had limited the number of attacks to the pipeline in recent years, but after 18 months without disturbance, attacks began again in late October.

These attacks come just days after international oil firms spent billions securing oil rights long into the future.

