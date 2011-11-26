80% Of Americans Plan To Give Gift Cards That Nobody Wants

No wonder guys are so bad at giving gifts.



Although 25 per cent of people still haven’t used at least one of their gift cards from last season, Americans still want to give them, particularly guys who tend to spend more on these duds than women.

A whopping 80 per cent of Americans will spend an average of $155 on these cards, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

The organisation also predicts gift card spending will reach 2007 levels and total $27.8 billion.

Department stores will issue the most cards this year, making up almost 40 per cent of all gift-card spending, followed closely by restaurants which make up about 33 per cent.

Those who won’t be giving cards said they find them impersonal, dislike the expiration dates or prefer to buy items on sale.

Then again, the smartest gift-givers will probably give recipients what they asked for, which is probably money.



