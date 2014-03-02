Knife-Wielding Attackers In Chinese Train Station Leave 27 Dead, 109 Injured

REUTERS/Stringer Police investigate after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014.

A group of men dressed in black and carrying knives attacked people at Kunming Railway Station in southern China in what Chinese state television is calling a “violent terror attack.”

Approximately 27 people are dead and 109 people were wounded in the attack.

Witnesses said that the men began to hack passers-by with large knives shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the South China Morning Post.

The police then shot several of the suspects, according to state news agency Xinhua. It is not yet known who the attackers were or what their motives are.

Many on Chinese social media have alleged that the suspects were Uighurs, the persecuted Turkic-Muslim minority who are primarily in northwestern China. The rumour has been echoed among others in the city, according to SCMP:

A hotel worker told the Sunday Morning Post last night she heard the same rumour from people who took refuge in her hotel. “People are rushing towards our hotel. We heard that the attackers are dressed in black, and they are Uygurs.” … “Our guests who walked passed the train station told us not to leave the hotel because the situation is dangerous. We dare not leave the hotel right now. There are many police outside. We just fear that not all the attackers have been caught.”

Photos from the attack are starting to pour in on Twitter and Sina Weibo (the Chinese version of Twitter), though many users are reporting that the images posted on Chinese social media are being quickly deleted. WARNING: The photos are graphic:

