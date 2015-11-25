22 years ago, AT&T made some scarily accurate predictions about modern technology

Chris Weller
Have you ever been freaked out by TV commercials that correctly predicted the future more than 20 years in advance?

You will.

In 1993, AT&T ran a series of futuristic television ads, together known as “You Will,” that have just recently started resurfacing on Reddit — and they’re scarily accurate. 

They feature a man walking barefoot through a beach-side villa, attending his business meeting via video conferencing, an inquisitive boy asking his computer for answers, and a group of friends who watch a movie on their TV just by selecting it from a menu of options.

The people of 1993 might not have had access to those technologies just yet, AT&T implied, but they would soon enough.

Unlike a lot of futuristic predictions, the “You Will” ads are so impressive because they don’t just shoehorn new services into existing technologies (the man sending a fax from the beach and the woman tucking her baby in from a video payphone being the lone exceptions).

Instead, they imagine the new technologies themselves, similar to how sci-fi writer Arthur C. Clarke imagined the internet and iPads — in 1968. 

So who knows what we will be doing in 2027. Maybe sending faxes from beaches — AT&T never specified a timeline.

