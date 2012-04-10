AT&T Could Spend $150 Million On Ads For A Phone With Only 3.9% Market Share

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

AT&T will spend as much as $150 million on ads launching Nokia’s Lumia 900—even though Windows Phone’s market share is so small Nielsen didn’t even bother to list it in a recent report.That’s more money than AT&T spent promoting the iPhone, Ad Age notes.

Here’s how heavily the odds are stacked against Lumia:

AT&T’s $150 million Lumia warchest is separate from the budget Apple itself spends promoting iPhone. The carrier keeps its iPhone budget high lest it lose share to Verizon, which also carries the iPhone.

Verizon also spends about $100 million promoting Droid phones which use Google’s Android operating system.

Here’s how that operating system market share breaks down, per comScore:



Google: 50.1%

Apple: 30.2%

Microsoft: 3.9%

It gets worse for Lumia and Windows:

Windows Phone’s share is so small Nielsen didn’t mention it—including it under the heading “other” in a recent market share report.

Only 2 per cent of the app market is devoted to Windows, according to ABI Research.

And Microsoft has to pay people to develop of those apps.

Launching it on a day when shops were closed didn’t help.

