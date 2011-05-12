AT&T Signs Up To Sell Cisco's Already Out-Of-Date Android Tablet

Photo: Cisco.com

It has been a while since we’ve heard any news about Cisco’s Cius tablet.(We first heard about it last June, back when it sounded pretty intriguing.)



Now we know that it will be released on AT&T’s HSPA+ “4G” this fall.

Details are pretty scarce, but Cisco is really playing up the video phone aspect, allowing you to dock it for conferencing.

It’ll also run Android (no word on which version) and features a 7-inch screen.

Our snap judgment: This tablet will be a snore compared to the iPad and other great Honeycomb tablets coming out this summer.

[Via TechCrunch]

Don’t Miss: Take a tour of Google’s awesome new music service

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.