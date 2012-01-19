Here Are The New, More Expensive Data Plans For AT&T

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

AT&T Just announced it’s introducing new data plans for smartphones and tablets.Here’s the breakdown.



Smartphones:

AT&T Data Plus 300MB: $20 for 300MB

AT&T Data Pro 3GB: $30 for 3GB

AT&T Data Pro 5GB: $50 for 5GB, with mobile hotspot or tethering

It’ll cost an extra $10 for each additional gigabyte on the two pro plans.

Tablets:

AT&T DataConnect 3GB: $30 for 3GB

AT&T DataConnect 5GB: $50 for 5GB

If you already have a data plan with AT&T, you won’t be required to switch to one of these plans. (But you can if you want to.) The new data plans begin January 22.

Each of these smartphone plans cost $5 more than the current ones offered by AT&T, but you get an extra 100 MB for the Plus plan and an extra 1 GB for the two Pro plans.

When it comes to tablets, the $14.99 per month 250 MB plan will stick around.

So why the change? One of SAI’s most prolific commenters, Sammy The Walrus, has some good insight on Twitter:

Mobile carriers are successfully raising consumer switching costs by letting their subscribers stay at current (lower-priced) data plans.

What that means is this: current AT&T customers get to keep their cheaper data plans and have more reason to stay married to the carrier instead of making a switch. Think about those lucky few who are still grandfathered into AT&T’s unlimited data plan for $30 per month from a few years ago. Why would they want to give that up?

