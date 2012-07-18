AT&T Will Finally Introduce Shared Data Plans Next Month

AT&T will roll out new shared data plans for customers with multiple mobile devices starting in late August.



New and existing AT&T customers will have the option to sign up for a certain amount of data, which can then be split across up to 10 mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops. This way, you don’t have to sign up for separate data plans for each device.

This announcement comes almost exactly a month after Verizon introduced its own shared data plan, called the Share Everything Plan. Just like Verizon, AT&T’s new data option will come with unlimited text and talk times.

As AT&T points out in the announcement, the more data you sign up for, the better a deal you get for your money. The goal here is clearly to encourage customers to get comfortable connecting more devices to AT&T’s network.

Here’s AT&T’s breakdown of the shared data plan’s pricing, according to a press release:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.