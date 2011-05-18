AT&T Says It Will Stop Blocking Amazon's Android App Store

Photo: Google

When Amazon’s Appstore launched on Android, AT&T customers were left out. Until now, the carrier’s policy wouldn’t allow Android owner to install apps from outsider the Android Market.In an announcement to developers that was picked up by Android Central, AT&T said all future Android phones launched on its network will allow third-party apps like Amazon’s Appstore.



The new policy started with the Samsung Infuse 4G, which we found out about when we reviewed the phone.

An AT&T rep told us an update allowing third-party apps is coming to current AT&T phones over the next few weeks.

Kudos to AT&T for moving (relatively) fast on making this happen.

[Via Android Central]

