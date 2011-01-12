AT&T: We're "Evaluating" The New iPhone Mobile Hotspot Feature

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

An AT&T rep says the carrier is “evaluating” Apple’s new mobile hotspot feature, which was announced Tuesday as a new feature for the Verizon iPhone. (The mobile hotspot lets you access the iPhone’s 3G Internet connection via up to five wi-fi connected devices, including laptops, iPads, etc.)But AT&T adds that it has “no plans to announce today.”



We’re fairly sure this is a new software feature that could be added to the AT&T iPhone without new hardware, but it’s possible Apple and AT&T will hold off on announcing it until the iPhone 5 is unveiled later this year.

