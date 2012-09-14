iPhone 5 Pre-Orders Haven't Even Started And AT&T's Site Is Already Down

Photo: Screenshot

AT&T has switched off most of its website tonight in preparation for the iPhone 5 pre-orders. The carrier will begin taking orders midnight Pacific time.AT&T now displays a countdown clock, but it oddly doesn’t mention the iPhone 5 at all. The site just reads, “We’re counting down the minutes to the big event.”



As it stands, AT&T will only let current customers log in and access their account’s settings, balance, preferences, etc. Everything else is blocked.

So far it looks like Apple, Verizon, and Sprint’s websites are operating normally.

