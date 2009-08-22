Apple Blocked Google Voice For iPhone On Its Own, Says AT&T

AT&T (T) says it has absolutely nothing to do with Apple’s (AAPL) rejection of Google’s (GOOG) Google Voice app for the iPhone. The rejection — and banning of other Google Voice apps — has even led to an FCC investigation.



Reuters: “Let me state unequivocally, AT&T had no role in any decision by Apple to not accept the Google Voice application for inclusion in the Apple App Store,” said Jim Cicconi, AT&T senior executive vice president for external and legislative affairs.

“AT&T was not asked about the matter by Apple at any time, nor did it offer any view one way or the other,” Cicconi said in a statement, accompanying a response to a regulatory inquiry into the rejection of Google’s voice application by Apple.

As Google Voice — an Internet phone service — can be seen as a replacement for some AT&T services, it’s logical to assume that AT&T would have pushed Apple to reject Google’s app. But assuming AT&T is not lying to the government, Apple seems to have acted alone.

(Note that this is not the same as AT&T saying that it would welcome Google Voice on the iPhone, or on any of its phones. But that’s not expected.)

