AT&T VP Says iPhone 5 Will Launch In Early October, BGR Reports

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

One of AT&T’s vice presidents has told several employees the iPhone 5 will launch in early October, BGR reports.This kind of news is pretty standard before an iPhone launch. AT&T (and now Verizon) employees are told to prepare for a massive wave of customers demanding the new device.



Consensus seems to be that Apple will announce the iPhone 5 during its annual September event.

DON’T MISS: All the iPhone 5 rumours you need to know about >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.