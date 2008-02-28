AT&T, Verizon: We Won't Play In Wireless Price War

Now that Verizon Wireless, AT&T, and T-Mobile have announced plans to offer $99, all-you-can-eat mobile phone service, the concern is that another player — Sprint Nextel (S) — might undercut them, sparking an industry-wide pricing war. Not happening, AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) execs say. Their reasoning: Their service is better, so people will pay more for it.



“We’re never going to chase price for people who don’t offer the same value of product that we have,” AT&T’s telecom head John Stankey said at Merrill Lynch’s telecom stock conference today.

Stankey echoes similar remarks that Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg made at the conference yesterday.

“I think our customers are gonna look for a little more than just price,” Seidenberg said. “Are we going to chase price? I don’t think we have to. I don’t think we ever have, and we never will.”

We wish both men the best, but if Sprint cuts unlimited-access plans to $60-$80, as some have suggested it might, Verizon and AT&T could have a tough time selling theirs for $100, no matter how good their service is.

See Also:

Verizon: $99 Unlimited mobile phone Plan Won’t Kill Us

After mobile phone Companies Cut Rates, Wall Street Cuts Ratings

Wireless Price War! AT&T, T-Mobile Add $100 Buffet Plan

Verizon Readies $100 Unlimited mobile phone Plan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.