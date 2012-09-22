Piper Jaffray: AT&T Will Lose A Few Customers Because Of The iPhone 5

Verizon store iPhone line

Verizon appears to steal share from AT&T and T-Mobile with the iPhone 5, says Piper Jaffray analysts Christopher Larsen and Gene Munster.Munster conducted a survey of 516 people waiting in line for the iPhone 5. Based on this survey, and previous Piper Jaffray surveys, they believe AT&T will lose a few customers. Not a lot, mind you, just a few.



Here’s the breakdown:

18% of people in line said they plan to make Verizon their new carrier, which compares to 11% of the people in line who say Verizon is their current carrier.

72% of people in line say they will make AT&T their iPhone 5 carrier, which is down from the 75% of people that were previously on AT&T.

3% of people on line were going with Sprint, which is the same number that was already on Sprint.

What this illustrates is how much people don’t like to leave their carrier. Despite Verizon having a bigger LTE network, and Sprint offering better data plans, people are still mostly sticking with AT&T.

