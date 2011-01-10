AT&T Already Attacking Verizon iPhone: "Not Sure iPhone Users Are Ready For Life In The Slow Lane"

Photo: Associated Press

AT&T is already attacking Verizon over the iPhone.After we wrote about Verizon’s plan to offer unlimited data plans, AT&T PR boss Larry Solomon reached out with a statement: “The iPhone is built for speed, but that’s not what you get with a CDMA phone. I’m not sure iPhone users are ready for life in the slow lane.”



He says AT&T’s GSM technology is faster than Verizon’s CDMA technology.

Besides the fact that Solomon is confirming that Verizon is getting the iPhone, he’s also fired the first shot in the coming war for iPhone owners.

Verizon care to respond?

See Also: Verizon Could Grab 23% Of AT&T’s iPhone Users If Apple Ends Exclusivity

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.