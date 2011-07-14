AT&T Will Be The Only Carrier Offering Sony's 4G Honeycomb Tablet

Photo: YouTube

AT&T announced today that it will be the exclusive 4G provider for Sony’s dual-screen S2 tablet.The S2 runs Honeycomb and has a 5-inch screen that folds in half. It’s a similar clamshell design as Kyocera’s Echo dual-screen phone.



There’s still no word on a 3G or 4G provider for Sony’s larger 10-inch S1 tablet.

Both tablets will be PlayStation-certified, meaning you can download and play PSP games.

They should be launching this fall, but we’re still in the dark on pricing.

Don’t Miss: The Best Android Phones You Can Buy This Month

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.