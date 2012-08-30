AT&T Is Opening A Massive Apple Store-Like Retail Shop In Chicago

Photo: AT&T

AT&T is opening a 10,000 square-foot flagship store on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue this weekend.Yes, it borrows heavily from the Apple Store’s look, feel, and overall experience. (Sort of like that other retail store from another electronics manufacturer). There are even Genius-wannabes that can help you out your smartphone, tablet, or other AT&T-powered gizmo.



But hey, it’s a proven model! So why not?

And it’s probably a good move by AT&T. Carriers aren’t just a dumb pipe feeding your phone or tablet voice minutes and wireless data anymore. They’re increasingly getting into the hardware and app game (just buy any phone with an AT&T logo on it and you’ll see what I mean), so it makes sense that AT&T wants to make its retail experience as user-friendly as possible.

And when you’re in the hardware and app game, customers get confused. Technology is scary! Stores like AT&T’s new flagship are probably a good thing for customers.

The store will open Sept. 1. If you don’t live in Chi-Town, we have some photos and video of the new shop in the gallery below.

Here's a video tour of the new AT&T store

