AT&T Is Killing HTC's Facebook Phone, TechCrunch Reports*

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

AT&T is getting ready to stop selling the HTC Status, just a few weeks after it launched, according to TechCrunch. Poor sales are to blame.TechCrunch says it has several sources confirming the news, but nothing official from AT&T.



The Status was the first major smartphone to offer deep Facebook integration. (There was a special Facebook button that let you update your status right away.)

Keep in mind, though, that the Status is different than the phone Facebook is rumoured to be working on.

We thought the Status was a decent phone and accomplished what it was supposed to, but we’re not surprised that it wouldn’t sell.

UPDATE: An AT&T rep sent us this statement:

“The HTC Status is a great product and our plans for it to be part of our portfolio haven’t changed.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.