AT&T To Cut Blackberry Service To Dreier LLP

The firm is falling apart in the wake of Marc Dreier’s arrest for federal fraud charges. Here’s the latest according to a new SEC claim filed Monday.



Bloomberg: Lawyers at Dreier LLP said the firm’s days may be numbered.

“The news of Mr. Dreier’s arrest has had a devastating effect” on the firm, of which Dreier is the only equity partner, Chernov wrote in an affidavit that was included in the SEC’s court papers. “The December health insurance premium has not been paid, the firm’s December rent payment is now overdue, and AT&T will terminate Blackberry service.”

The SEC case is SEC v. Dreier, 08-cv-10617, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Forgetting everything else, with no Blackberry service you’ve got no business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.