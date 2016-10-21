AT&T and Time Warner are reportedly talking about a merger

AT&T and Time Warner executives have met to discuss business strategies that could include a merger, according to Ed Hammond, Alex Sherman and Scott Moritz at Bloomberg.
The talks are informal, and neither side has hired an adviser, according to the report.
Time Warner’s share price jumped 5% on the news, while AT&T dropped 2.2%.
More to come
