AT&T Will Slow Down Internet Speeds For Unlimited Data Users After iPhone 5 Launch [rumour]

A rumour that originated from 9to5Mac is circulating widely this morning. Supposedly AT&T will begin throttling data speeds for power users on its unlimited data plan in October.



Some see the rumour as a sign that the iPhone 5 will definitely arrive in September and AT&T will be slowing data connections in order to prevent congestion on its network.

Keep in mind that the throttling won’t start until a user reaches a certain threshold. (We’re guessing 2 GB since that’s AT&T’s top-tier plan right now.)

AT&T will also launch its LTE network this fall, which will place even more demand on data.

Consider the arrival of the iPhone 3G, when AT&T’s 3G network ground to a halt. While throttling will improve the experience for most customers, we expect a backlash from those who still enjoy their unlimited data plans.

