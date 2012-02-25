A Guy Sued AT&T For Throttling His Data Plan And Won $850

When Matt Spaccerelli noticed that AT&T was slowing down his data plan, he took the company to small claims court and won, reports the AP.



His reward? A cool $850.

Judge Russell Nadel found in Spaccarelli’s favour because “it wasn’t fair for the company to purposely slow down his iPhone when it had sold him an unlimited data plan.”

This sets an interesting precedent — of its 17 million users on an unlimited data plan, roughly half of its smartphone customers, AT&T throttles the top 5% data users. They’re not allowed to band together for a class action suit, so each member of that 5% could have his individual day in court.

Only time will tell what happens.

