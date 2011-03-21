AT&T-Mobile: Here Are The Biggest Winners And Losers

If the government approves the deal, AT&T will become the biggest U.S. wireless provider by about 30 million subscribers. And Ralph de la Vega will have more purchasing power than just about anyone else in telecom.

And because AT&T will get access to additional wireless spectrum, its customers could eventually get better service.

At the end of 2010, AT&T had 95.5 million wireless subscribers and T-Mobile had 33.7 million subscribers, for a combined total of 129.2 million subscribers. Verizon Wireless had 94.1 million wireless customers.