AT&T And T-Mobile Fought Over One Customer On Twitter Last Night

Ryan Bushey
John legere t-mobile ceo announces iphone 5Steve Kovach/Business InsiderT-Mobile CEO John Legere

Thinking about switching to a new cell service? AT&T and T-Mobile will do whatever they can to make sure they keep you as a customer.

Last night, an inquisitive AT&T customer named Jay Rooney posted this question to twitter asking his followers if he should switch over to T-Mobile after hearing about its international data plan reports The Next Web. (T-Mobile gives away free 2G data internationally.)

A few minutes later, the twitter accounts of T-Mobile and AT&T began tweeting at him hoping to either persuade him to switch or keep his current service.

To end the ongoing war of words, T-Mobile CEO John Legere steps in to save the day. Rooney decided to transfer over to T-Mobile, but you can see the full conversation below.

This is how it all started:

Here is AT&T’s response:

T-Mobile started to get combatitive:

AT&T defends itself:

T-Mobile CEO John Legere tweets in to end the bickering:

