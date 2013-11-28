AT&T And T-Mobile Fought Over One Customer On Twitter Last Night

Thinking about switching to a new cell service? AT&T and T-Mobile will do whatever they can to make sure they keep you as a customer.

Last night, an inquisitive AT&T customer named Jay Rooney posted this question to twitter asking his followers if he should switch over to T-Mobile after hearing about its international data plan reports The Next Web. (T-Mobile gives away free 2G data internationally.)

A few minutes later, the twitter accounts of T-Mobile and AT&T began tweeting at him hoping to either persuade him to switch or keep his current service.

To end the ongoing war of words, T-Mobile CEO John Legere steps in to save the day. Rooney decided to transfer over to T-Mobile, but you can see the full conversation below.

This is how it all started:

@RamblingRooney You know there is an alternative to old-school wireless carriers, right? It’s called @TMobile, the #uncarrier ^ Lisa A

— T-Mobile (@TMobile) November 26, 2013

Here is AT&T’s response:

@ATT Hmmm… I could be persuaded by a discount on my data plan

— Jay Rooney (@RamblingRooney) November 26, 2013

T-Mobile started to get combatitive:

@ATT Did your kindergarten panel write that for you? @RamblingRooney Global data at no extra charge vs. $US$$$$$ #ItsNotComplicated

— T-Mobile (@TMobile) November 26, 2013

AT&T defends itself:

@RamblingRooney No gloves out over here, Jay. It’s too close to the holidays to be so disgruntled. #HappyCarrier

— AT&T (@ATT) November 26, 2013

T-Mobile CEO John Legere tweets in to end the bickering:

@JohnLegere You definitely caught my attention, good sir. Going to a @tmobile store to inquire tomorrow!

— Jay Rooney (@RamblingRooney) November 27, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.