AT&T Suffers Massive Mobile Data Outage In Northeast, Midwest

Update: Users are reporting that service is back up. It is working for us in Brooklyn, for instance.

AT&T says: “AT&T has addressed an issue that may have degraded Internet access for

some wireless customers this morning. Services were fully restored by

8:20 a.m. EDT.”

Earlier: AT&T (T) appears to be suffering a massive outage in its data network in the Northeast, and some parts of the Midwest, according to Twitter reports. And our iPhones are offline, too.

Whatever the excuse is, in this era of always-on mobile communications, it’s not acceptable.

“It took the AT&T rep 25 minutes to finally tell me that there’s an area-wide EDGE/3G outage,” someone just tweeted from Pennsylvania. “At least I got a $25 credit (you have to ask).”

“PLEASE #AT&T get your act together….I have zero data right now. It took them 20 mins to tell me there are issues in my area,” says a Boston user.

“What’s with AT&T network in Cuse this morning,” asks a Syracuse customer. “I couldn’t get edge or 3G to work the entire way into work (30 minutes)!”

Complaints in Chicago and Milwaukee, too.

We’ve asked AT&T for more information and will update if we hear back.

