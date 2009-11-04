AT&T Sues Verizon Over 'There's A Map For That' Ads

AT&T is furious with rival Verizon’s “There’s a map for that” ads, which suggest AT&T customers are “out of touch” with their wireless networks in certain parts of the country.

The carrier filed a lawsuit today against Verizon for false advertising and deceptive trade practices.

The lawsuit says that AT&T contacted Verizon in October and asked that they stop running advertisements that said AT&T customers are “out of touch” in areas that do not have 3G capabilities.

In response, Verizon removed the words “out of touch” and instead ran the words “Voice & data services available outside 3G coverage areas” at the bottom of the screen. AT&T says that customers have coverage in the areas depicted in the ads as having no coverage. (Which is true — it’s just slower network access.)

AT&T is asking for unspecified damages and a temporary restraining order to keep Verizon from running the ads.

