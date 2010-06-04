AT&T Sorry About Threatening Customer With Cease And Desist Letter After He Emailed CEO

AT&T is essentially apologizing after one of its employees threatened a customer with a cease-and-desist letter for the UNBELIEVABLE CRIME of emailing AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson — in the spirit that Apple customers have recently been writing to (and receiving responses from!) beloved CEO Steve Jobs.



“We are apologizing to our customer,” an AT&T rep tells us via email. “We’re working with him today to address his questions and concerns. This is not the way we want to treat customers. From Facebook to significant customer service channels, AT&T strives to provide our customers with easy ways to have their questions addressed.”

Good, but this never should have happened in the first place. See why people hate telecom companies so much?

