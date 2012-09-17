The iPhone 5 Is Selling Better Than Any iPhone Before, Says AT&T

AT&T put out a release this morning calling the iPhone 5 “the fastest-selling iPhone the company has ever offered.”



“Customers ordered more iPhones from AT&T than any previous model both on its first day of preorders and over the weekend.”

That’s quite an impressive feat, considering how well the iPhone 4S sold last year, starting around this time.

See chart:

It’s not enough to make Apple happy, yet.

At the Samsung vs. Apple trial over patents this past August, Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller revealed an internal measuring stick the company uses: “Each new generation sold approximately equal to all previous generations combined.”

If the iPhone 5 is going to reach that milestone, Apple will have to sell 263 million of them, according to analyst named Horace Dediu, who also made this chart:

Photo: Asymco

