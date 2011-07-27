LEAKED: Here's The Samsung Galaxy S II Everyone's Been Talking About

Photo: BGR

We’re expecting an announcement any day now from carriers about Samsung’s Galaxy S II launch here in the U.S.BGR has already snagged some leaked photos of AT&T’s version of the phone.



This model will have a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, but should be pretty much the same phone as the standard Galaxy S II model we reviewed a few weeks ago.

We’re not too crazy about the keyboard. One of the things we loved about the Galaxy S II was how thin it was. That keyboard is going to add a lot of bulk.

Last week, a Samsung exec was quoted as saying the U.S. would get the Galaxy S II in August.

