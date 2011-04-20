iPhone Sales Come In Strong For AT&T, Despite Competition From Verizon

Photo: AT&T Webcast screenshot

AT&T just announced it activated 3.6 million iPhones in the first quarter of 2011, a 33% increase from a year ago.It also announced that it activated a relatively paltry 322,000 tablets for the quarter.



The iPhone number is decent considering AT&T had its first quarter with competition from Verizon.

This quarter’s growth rate is in line with what it saw in Q4 from iPhone sales.

It also said in the release 23% of the iPhone subscribers were new customers and churn was unchanged year over year.

As for the tablet activations, it suggests 3G connections aren’t that important to people right now.

