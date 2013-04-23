In 1993, AT&T Accurately Predicted The Future With These Ads

In general, predictions about the future tend to be pretty worthless. In 1993, though, AT&T did a very good job illustrating how the world was going to change.



Some of the accurate predictions:

Navigation in your car.

Video chatting with your family.

Sending a fax from the beach.

Watch any movie you want at any moment.

It’s 1993, so it’s not like it was a crazy stretch to see what was coming in the next 10-20 years. However, it’s still pretty neat to see how things were envisioned and how they played out.

UberGizmo posted the series of ads below, calling them “frighteningly accurate.” Apparently this video has been kicking around for a few years, but this is the first time some of us have seen it.



