AT&T Predicted The Future In These 1993 Ads -- And Another Thing Is About To Come True

In 1993, AT&T released a series of commercials grouped by the theme “you will.”
They were all about things people would be doing in the future.
Unlike most futuristic concepts, these turned out to be surprisingly accurate. True, there are no far-out ideas like flying cars, but there is plenty of great stuff that was mind-blowing in 1993.
Today, most of this stuff is commonplace.
Today, we were reminded of these ads on Twitter by Conor Sen. Revisiting the ads, we saw yet another prediction that’s about to come true thanks to smart watches getting popular.
This is a good reminder of how far we’ve come in a very short period of time.
This is about as commonplace as it gets. In 1993, navigation systems were being tested in cars. They became the norm in the 2000s, and now every smartphone has turn-by-turn directions.
We've never done this. We suppose it's possible. But, really, people are buying their tickets online, which is similar.
That one was a little self-serving. Payphones are dead. But Skype and FaceTime make the same thing possible.
We hope you don't try this one because you'll look weird. This is the only flop we can think of in the bunch. However, with the Internet of Things, people are opening their phones with their smartphones, and in the near future voice could be used.
Some people keep their medical history on little USB plugs that they carry around. For the most part this hasn't happened, but medical records are going online. And Apple is reportedly about to start logging health data with the iPhone.
We have a lot of smart watches that do that, and now we're about to have the iWatch which might be able to do that.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.