AT&T Predicted The Future In These 1993 Ads

In 1993, AT&T released a series of commercials grouped by the theme “you will.”
They were all about things people would be doing in the future.
Unlike most futuristic concepts, these turned out to be surprisingly accurate. True, there are no far-out ideas like flying cars, but there is plenty of great stuff that was mind blowing in 1993.
Today, most of this stuff is common place.
Revisiting these predictions is a good reminder of how far we’ve come in a very short period of time.
This is about as commonplace as it gets. In 1993, navigation systems were being tested in cars. They became the norm in the 2000s, and now every smartphone has turn-by-turn directions.
AT&T was half right here. We suppose you could send a fax from the beach, but why? Email is better and just as easy from the beach.
This one was a lay up for AT&T since the New York Metro area was already testing E-ZPass. Nowadays it's weirder when someone stops to pay a toll.
We've never done this. We suppose it's possible. But, really, people are buying their tickets online, which is similar.
That one was a little self-serving. Payphones are dead. But Skype and FaceTime make the same thing possible.
We hope you don't try this one because you'll look weird. This is the only flop we can think of in the bunch.
Some people keep their medical history on little USB plugs that they carry around. For the most part this hasn't happened, but medical records are going online.
Lots and lots of people work remotely nowadays. This is no biggie. (Unless you work at Yahoo, where it's currently banned.)
