AT&T Predicted The Future In These 1993 Ads

In 1993, AT&T released a series of commercials grouped by the theme “you will.”



They were all about things people would be doing in the future.

Unlike most futuristic concepts, these turned out to be surprisingly accurate. True, there are no far-out ideas like flying cars, but there is plenty of great stuff that was mind blowing in 1993.

Today, most of this stuff is common place.

Revisiting these predictions is a good reminder of how far we’ve come in a very short period of time.

