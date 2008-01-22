AT&T Corporate iPhone Deal: No Thanks (AAPL, T)

AT&T’s corporate mobile phone customers can now use Apple’s iPhone with their business plans. But we can’t see why they’d want to: AT&T’s enterprise data plans are twice as expensive as consumer iPhone plans. For consumers, AT&T includes an all-you-can-eat data plan with the cost of the subscription; worth about $20. For business customers, the cheapest monthly data plan is $45. (Through the end of the year, the carrier will cut $25 per month off the plan for “qualified customers” if you sign a 2-year contract.)

What does this mean for AAPL or AT&T? Not much, unless we’re missing something. We think the corporate IT guys will be sticking with RIMM’s BlackBerries for a while longer.

See Also: Macworld: Apple Has Sold 4 Million iPhones

The iPhone Effect: Sucky Software Won’t Cut It

Why Microsoft Should Build An iPhone-Killer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.